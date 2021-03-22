Report: Ball Likely Out For Season With Fractured Wrist

SI.com
Report: LaMelo Ball Likely Out For Season With Fractured Wrist

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a fractured right wrist, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ball injured his wrist in Saturday's loss to the Clippers. He did not return to the game.

Charlotte's point guard has shined in his rookie season after being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 assists per game in 2020-21, shooting 37.5 from three in the process. Ball trails only Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards in points among rookies. 

The Hornets entered Monday night sitting No. 7 in the Eastern Conference at 20–21. They are seeking their first postseason berth since 2016.

