LaMelo Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Could Return This Season

LaMelo Ball Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Could Return This Season

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball underwent surgery on his fractured right wrist on Tuesday.

Ball will need four weeks of recovery time before beginning rehab on the wrist, according to NBC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein. The rookie point guard could return to the floor at some point before the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Ball injured his wrist in a loss to the Clippers on March 21. The injury marked the potential end of a stellar rookie season in which Ball is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 assists per game. 

Ball was selected by Charlotte with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

The Hornets remain in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt despite Ball's injury. They enter Tuesday night No. 6 in the East at 21–21 following Monday's win over the Spurs.

