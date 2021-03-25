The Clippers are acquiring point guard Rajon Rondo in a trade with the Hawks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

As part of the deal, Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash compensation will be dealt to the Hawks.

The move comes after Rondo signed a multiyear deal with Atlanta this past offseason. Rondo, 35, has appeared in in 27 games this season, playing a career-low 14.9 minutes per game and averaging a career-low 3.5 assists.

Last year, though, Rondo played an integral role in the Lakers’ championship run, averaging 8.9 points and 6.6 assists off the bench. A four-time All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, Rondo has also previously played with Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago and New Orleans.

NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Latest Rumors and Buzz

Williams had been with the Clippers since 2017, emerging as a key part of the team's bench. This season, though, he's playing just 21.9, his lowest total since the 2006–07 season, and averaging just 12.1 points per game. Williams attended high school outside of Atlanta and will return to the Hawks after playing there for two seasons between 2012 and 2014.

Interim head coach Nate McMillan is 9–1 since he took over as the team's head coach in early March. They enter the trade deadline 22–22, No. 7 in the East.

The Clippers are currently 29–14 and No. 3 in the East. The franchise is still looking for its first NBA Finals appearance.