SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Clippers Acquiring Rajon Rondo in Trade With Hawks

Author:
Publish date:

The Clippers are acquiring point guard Rajon Rondo in a trade with the Hawks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

As part of the deal, Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash compensation will be dealt to the Hawks.

The move comes after Rondo signed a multiyear deal with Atlanta this past offseason. Rondo, 35, has appeared in in 27 games this season, playing a career-low 14.9 minutes per game and averaging a career-low 3.5 assists.

Last year, though, Rondo played an integral role in the Lakers’ championship run, averaging 8.9 points and 6.6 assists off the bench. A four-time All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, Rondo has also previously played with Boston, Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago and New Orleans.

NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Latest Rumors and Buzz

Williams had been with the Clippers since 2017, emerging as a key part of the team's bench. This season, though, he's playing just 21.9, his lowest total since the 2006–07 season, and averaging just 12.1 points per game. Williams attended high school outside of Atlanta and will return to the Hawks after playing there for two seasons between 2012 and 2014.

Interim head coach Nate McMillan is 9–1 since he took over as the team's head coach in early March. They enter the trade deadline 22–22, No. 7 in the East. 

The Clippers are currently 29–14 and No. 3 in the East. The franchise is still looking for its first NBA Finals appearance.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lon Kruger reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger to Retire

Lon Kruger's coaching career has come to an end after spending his final decade at Oklahoma.

Victor Oladipo_3
NBA

Report: Miami Acquires Victor Oladipo in Trade With Rockets

The Heat upgraded their backcourt on Thursday ahead of a playoff push in the coming months.

kyle lowry
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Heat Engaged in Lowry Trade Talks

The NBA trade deadline is here, and several stars appear to be on the block. Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA.

USMNT beats Jamaica in a friendly
Play
Soccer

Dest, USMNT Stay on a Roll as Tougher Competition Awaits

Sergiño Dest's stunning goal got the U.S. off and running against Jamaica as preparations for meaningful matches this summer and beyond continue.

victor-oladipo-rockets
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline: Recapping Every Major Deal

It was an eventful day of transactions in the NBA, with the Magic keeping busy and a few big names sent to contenders.

lawrence-fields-wilson-2021-nfl-mock-draft
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Mock Draft 1.0 Features QBs 1-2-3-4

The MMQB's first official mock draft of 2021 has Trevor Lawrence followed immediately by the three other top QB prospects.

Jogi Low coaching at the 2018 World Cup
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Germany vs. Iceland

How to watch Germany vs. Iceland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, March 25.

eloy-jimenez-white-sox
MLB

Eloy Jimenez Out 5-6 Months With Pectoral Injury

The White Sox will be without a major offensive piece for much of the 2021 season.