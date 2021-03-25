NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Latest Rumors and Buzz

Which players will be on the move? Check out The Crossover's NBA trade deadline live blog for instant analysis.

It’s deadline day! Here at The Crossover’s 2021 NBA trade deadline live blog, we are providing instant analysis on reports and rumors all day. While the biggest trade of the season happened in January when the Rockets shipped James Harden to the Nets in a mega four-team deal, there are some notable names that could be on the move. Kyle Lowry might have played his last game as a Raptor last night. While Houston is motivated to move Victor Oladipo who is likely to exit via free agency this summer. Magic forward Aaron Gordon officially requested a trade, and a number of teams are interested such as the Celtics, Warriors, and Nuggets.

If you want to keep up with every second of the madness as it happens, check out our live blog below, which features instant reactions in real-time to all the deadline hoopla.

12:00 A.M: Kings and Pistons make the first move

Rumors leading into Thursday

• The Raptors are in the midst of trade talks with multiple teams regarding a potential Lowry deal, though the Heat have emerged as the "frontrunner" for Toronto's point guard. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• Boston's attention continues to be on Aaron Gordon, with the likelihood of a deal for Harrison Barnes fading. Kings have no interest in selling low on Barnes, believing he can be a key piece for a playoff push next season. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Rockets will trade Victor Oladipo before Thursday's deadline, though the leading suitor remains unclear. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Celtics are the favorites to trade for Aaron Gordon, though the Nuggets have also expressed interest. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• Houston has engaged in "serious talks" with the Magic regarding a potential Aaron Gordon trade, while Gordon himself is reportedly having second thoughts about his trade request. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

The Hawks are unlikely to trade forward John Collins before Thursday's deadline. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Bulls are listening to suitors for forward Lauri Markkanen. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• The Clippers could target Lonzo Ball and Ricky Rubio as they attempt to upgrade at point guard. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

