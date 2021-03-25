Report: Miami Acquires Victor Oladipo in Trade With Rockets

The Heat acquired guard Victor Oladipo in a trade with the Rockets on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic's Sham Charania reported the details of the trade: Oladipo in exchange for guard Avery Bradley, center Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap.

Oladipo, 28, averaged 21.2 points and five assists per game in 20 contests with Houston this season. He was traded to the Rockets in a four-team deal in January. Miami will mark Oladipo's fifth team in eight seasons after previously logging stints in Orlando, Oklahoma City and Indiana.

Oladipo's move came right before the buzzer on Thursday afternoon. The guard will add necessary depth to the Heat's backcourt as they make a push to defend their conference title. They're 22-22 so far this season, resting at fifth place in the Eastern Conference.