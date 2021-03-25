SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Miami Acquires Victor Oladipo in Trade With Rockets

Author:
Publish date:

The Heat acquired guard Victor Oladipo in a trade with the Rockets on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic's Sham Charania reported the details of the trade: Oladipo in exchange for guard Avery Bradley, center Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap.

Oladipo, 28, averaged 21.2 points and five assists per game in 20 contests with Houston this season. He was traded to the Rockets in a four-team deal in January. Miami will mark Oladipo's fifth team in eight seasons after previously logging stints in Orlando, Oklahoma City and Indiana. 

Oladipo's move came right before the buzzer on Thursday afternoon. The guard will add necessary depth to the Heat's backcourt as they make a push to defend their conference title. They're 22-22 so far this season, resting at fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lon Kruger reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger to Retire

Lon Kruger's coaching career has come to an end after spending his final decade at Oklahoma.

Victor Oladipo_3
NBA

Report: Miami Acquires Victor Oladipo in Trade With Rockets

The Heat upgraded their backcourt on Thursday ahead of a playoff push in the coming months.

kyle lowry
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Heat Engaged in Lowry Trade Talks

The NBA trade deadline is here, and several stars appear to be on the block. Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA.

USMNT beats Jamaica in a friendly
Play
Soccer

Dest, USMNT Stay on a Roll as Tougher Competition Awaits

Sergiño Dest's stunning goal got the U.S. off and running against Jamaica as preparations for meaningful matches this summer and beyond continue.

victor-oladipo-rockets
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline: Recapping Every Major Deal

It was an eventful day of transactions in the NBA, with the Magic keeping busy and a few big names sent to contenders.

lawrence-fields-wilson-2021-nfl-mock-draft
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Mock Draft 1.0 Features QBs 1-2-3-4

The MMQB's first official mock draft of 2021 has Trevor Lawrence followed immediately by the three other top QB prospects.

Jogi Low coaching at the 2018 World Cup
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Germany vs. Iceland

How to watch Germany vs. Iceland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, March 25.

eloy-jimenez-white-sox
MLB

Eloy Jimenez Out 5-6 Months With Pectoral Injury

The White Sox will be without a major offensive piece for much of the 2021 season.