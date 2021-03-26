SI.com
Report: Andre Drummond Agrees to Contract Buyout With Cavaliers

Andre Drummond is set to be a free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Cavaliers, The Athletic's Sham Charania reported

Cleveland has not played the center since Feb. 12. The team was trying to find a trade for the veteran but the NBA's trade deadline came and went on Thursday without any deal reached. 

Sports Illustrated's Chris Herring explored where the value has gone for NBA rebounders.

The Lakers and Nets are potential landings for Drummond. Brooklyn lost frontcourt depth when Jarrett Allen was traded in the James Harden deal earlier this year. Los Angeles needs help inside after losing JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard in the offseason. 

In 25 games with Cleveland this season, Drummond averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Details of the buyout have not been released, but he was due to make $28.7 million this season. 

