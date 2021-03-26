Lou Williams on Clippers' Trade: 'I Thought About Retiring'

SI.com
Can Rajon Rondo Be the Missing Piece for the Los Angeles Clippers?
Lou Williams 'Thought About Retiring' After Clippers' Trade

When the Clippers announced that they were sending Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash to the Hawks for Rajon Rondo, Williams thought about retiring.

"You give so much to an organization and you wake up and boom, it’s no more," Williams wrote on Instagram. "Then in true clipper nation fashion I was reminded that my talent and contribution was appreciated and It made me reflect on what’s to come. 

"There’s plenty left in my tank and I’m privileged to continue my career in my backyard. LA, thank you. Love you. Appreciate you. Great times and memories!!! ATL, LouWillVille. Mr. Williams, welcome home."

"Lemon Pepper Lou" spent four seasons with the Clippers and averaged a career-high 22.6 points per game during the 2017-18 season.

Williams earned two Sixth Man of the Year awards and became the league's highest-scoring bench player in NBA history during his Clippers' tenure. In a Clippers' victory against the Spurs on Wednesday, Williams scored his 15,000th career point. 

He will join a Hawks' team that features Trae Young as the star and is backed by John Collins and Clint Capella. Atlanta (22-22) sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have won eight of their last 10 games under interim head coach Nate McMillan. 

