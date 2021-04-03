LeBron James Stars in First 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer

SI.com
Warner Bros. Releases First 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer Starring LeBron James

Basketball and movie fans alike got their first look at an animated LeBron James in the long-anticipated first trailer for this summer's Space Jam: A New Legacy

In the trailer, James must navigate "the Serververse" in search of his son (Cedric Joe), who is being held ransom by an evil computer algorithm known as AI G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

In order to get his son back, James must face off against the Goon Squad with the help of Bugs Bunny and other classic Looney Tunes characters. The Lakers forward reportedly will be joined by NBA stars Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson as well as WNBA standouts Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Space Jam that starred Michael Jordan and featured cameos from Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley, among others.

The film, directed by Night School director Malcolm D. Lee, will be released in theaters and via streaming on HBO Max on July 16.

