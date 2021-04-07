Shaq Buys Engagement Ring for Man at Jewelry Store

Shaquille O'Neal went to an Atlanta-area jewelry store looking to find some hoop earrings.

He ended up providing a good deed for someone else.

A video surfaced on Tuesday of O'Neal passing a credit card to a salesman at a Zales Jewelers, covering the cost of another male customer's engagement ring.

On Tuesday night's NBA on TNT telecast O'Neal shed some additional light on the gesture. He said it occurred on Monday and the man was initially hesitant to let O'Neal purchase the ring.

"I said, 'Don't worry about it. I do it all the time,' " O'Neal recalled.

O'Neal does have a jewelry collection at Zales, but it's clear that the act of buying the ring was much appreciated.

"I'm just trying to make people smile. That's all," O'Neal said on TNT.