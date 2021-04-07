Shaq Buys Engagement Ring for Man at Jewelry Store

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Shaq Buys Engagement Ring for Man at Atlanta Jewelry Store

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Shaquille O'Neal went to an Atlanta-area jewelry store looking to find some hoop earrings.

He ended up providing a good deed for someone else.

A video surfaced on Tuesday of O'Neal passing a credit card to a salesman at a Zales Jewelers, covering the cost of another male customer's engagement ring.

On Tuesday night's NBA on TNT telecast O'Neal shed some additional light on the gesture. He said it occurred on Monday and the man was initially hesitant to let O'Neal purchase the ring. 

"I said, 'Don't worry about it. I do it all the time,' " O'Neal recalled. 

O'Neal does have a jewelry collection at Zales, but it's clear that the act of buying the ring was much appreciated.

"I'm just trying to make people smile. That's all," O'Neal said on TNT.

YOU MAY LIKE

Keon Johnson
Play
College Basketball

Tennessee Freshman Keon Johnson to Enter NBA Draft

Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25 minutes per game this season.

Mark Few and Scott Drew dressed in athleisure wear at the national title game
Play
College Basketball

Where Have the Suits on College Hoops's Sidelines Gone?

The pandemic saw many coaches understandably opt for a more casual approach to dress, but will it stick around?

nfl-draft-mailbag-matt-ryan-atlanta-falcons-quarterback-options
Play
NFL

Draft Mailbag: Falcons at No. 4, Teams That Could Trade Up

Three weeks out from the draft, we know a little more about what should happen. But intrigue remains for several teams with big decisions looming.

USATSI_15857238
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Wednesday, April 7 – Keep Fading Oakland as Dodgers Look to Sweep

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Wednesday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card.

Bulls' Nikola Vučević against Pacers' Goga Bitadze
NBA

Chicago’s Future Is Brighter Than It Appears

Can the Bulls become one of the more formidable teams in the Eastern Conference? Plus notes on Aaron Gordon's fit on the Nuggets.

Dustin Johnson practicing ahead of the 2021 Masters
Golf

Dustin Johnson Eyes Rare Feat of Masters Repeat

Long considered the best regular-event player, Dustin Johnson wants to erase the narrative and do what so few have: win the Masters back-to-back.

Shaquille O'Neal at Zales Jewelers
NBA

Shaq Buys Engagement Ring for Man at Jewelry Store

"I'm just trying to make people smile. That's all."

Boston Garden
NBA

Report: NBA Expects Full Arenas for 2021–22 Season

The NBA's partnership with CLEAR, a biometric screening company, should help fans return to arenas in 2021–22.