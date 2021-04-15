Doncic Hits One-Handed, Three-Point Buzzer Beater in Mavs Win

For Luka Doncic, any look is a good look—even an off-balance, three-point runner at the buzzer.

Doncic hit an impossible-looking shot on the game's final play as the Mavericks stunned the Grizzlies, 114-113, on Wednesday night, giving Dallas its seventh win in its last 10 games.

Doncic finished the game with 29 points on 10-for-20 shooting, with nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block. He's shot 41-for-77 (53.2%) over his last four games, averaging 29.3 points per game over that span.

The Grizzlies led, 113-11, with 2.2 seconds left when Grayson Allen was fouled after rebounding a missed free throw. Allen missed both free throws, setting the stage for Doncic's clutch shot.

For the season, Allen is shooting 88.4% on free throws. He finished the game with 23 points and four rebounds while shooting 6-for-11 on three-point attempts.

The shot was similar to Doncic's game-winner in last year's playoffs, when Doncic hit the winning shot in Game 4 of the Mavericks' first-round series against the Clippers. The win puts Dallas 2.5 games ahead of Memphis for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and 1.5 games behind Portland for the No. 6 seed.

More NBA Coverage: