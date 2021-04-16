Dwyane Wade Purchases Utah Jazz Ownership Stake

SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Dwyane Wade Purchases Ownership Stake in Utah Jazz

Author:
Publish date:

Thirteen-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade purchased an ownership stake with the Jazz and plans to take an active role in the franchise, the team announced. 

Wade, 39, joins Jazz majority owner and governor Ryan Smith in taking part in Utah's ownership. 

“As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience,” Wade said. “I’m excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level.”

Smith posed the idea of Wade becoming part of the team's ownership after completing a $1.66 billion purchase of the Jazz in October 2020. However, according to NBA rules, ownership stakes can be no less than 1% of a team.

It has not been disclosed how much of a financial investment Wade is making toward the franchise.

“Dwyane is not only a basketball legend, he is also a great leader, businessman, and human being,” Smith said. “As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Utah Jazz franchise, we are excited to add Dwyane’s experience and expertise to the equation. Utah is an amazing place and I couldn’t be more thrilled about the future of the franchise and the future of this state. Dwyane’s influence will be important to both.”

Wade joins a small Jazz ownership group that includes Smith, Ashley Smith, Accel partner and investor Ryan Sweeney, Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and the Miller family that previously owned the team.

Wade, who spent 14 seasons with the Heat, has not said whether he had any conversations about financial ownership stakes with Miami. 

Heat owner Micky Arison tweeted his congrats to Wade after his announcement of ownership with the Jazz. 

"We had discussed having him join our ownership group after his retirement but he was not prepared to commit at the time," Arison said. "Of course I am disappointed that he didn’t reconsider.

"Having said that I wish him good luck and much success with the Jazz. To me Dwyane will always be a HEAT lifer."

Wade joins former NBA players Grant Hill, Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan as stars with NBA ownership stakes.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dwyane Wade
NBA

Dwyane Wade Purchases Utah Jazz Ownership Stake

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has joined the Jazz ownership group.

Demetrius Andrade will defend his middleweight title against Liam Williams on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Play
Boxing

Here's What's Wrong With the Andrade-Williams Fight

Saturday's Demetrius Andrade-Liam Williams fight proves the middleweight division is one of boxing's most maddening weight classes.

WWE's Bianca Belair tears up before her match at WrestleMania against Sasha Banks
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair Reflects on Her Emotional ‘WrestleMania’ Moment

“I was happy, I was nervous, I felt blessed to be there. I wanted to stay in that moment forever.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick
Play
Extra Mustard

We're Celebrating Bill Belichick's 69th Birthday by Remembering an Epic Story

Julian Edelman's story about seeing Bill Belichick naked is as good as it gets.

Micah Parsons
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Draft Bets: Which Defensive Player Will Be Drafted First?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the betting odds for the projected defensive players to come off the board first in the 2021 NFL Draft

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald
NFL

Lawyer for Donald Refutes Assault Claim

An attorney representing Aaron Donald said that Donald actually "saved" a man from further injury, refuting an earlier assault charge against Donald.

USC Trojans star Evan Mobley
College Basketball

USC Star Evan Mobley Declares for NBA Draft

Mobley was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns sitting on the court
NBA

NBA Tank Rankings: Five Teams Fighting for the Bottom

With the last month of the NBA season around the corner, which teams should be most desperate to tank and acquire a high lottery pick?