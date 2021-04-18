Stephen Curry Puts Up 47 Points as Warriors Fall to Celtics

It was in a losing effort, but Chef Curry was at it again.

The Warriors saw their winning streak end at four games at the hands of the Celtics on Saturday night, but Stephen Curry was not to blame. He scored 47 points on 15-for-27 shooting and 11-for-19 on 3-point attempts as Boston knocked off Golden State, 119-114.

For Curry, it was the latest in what's been a torrid stretch for the two-time MVP. In his past 10 games, he's averaged 39.1 points per game on 48.6% shooting from deep. It's his 10th straight 30-point game, tying Kobe Bryant's record for most consecutive 30-point games by a player age 33 or older. He's the second Warrior ever to score 30 or more points in 10 straight games, along with Wilt Chamberlain.

Curry has made 44 threes over his past five games, the most ever in a five-game span in league history. This was his fourth 40-point game of April, making him the third player age 33 or older to accomplish that feat, joining Bryant (January 2012) and Michael Jordan (January 1998).

The Warriors led by as many as 16 and were up by six at halftime, but the Celtics mounted a second-half comeback led by Jayson Tatum. Tatum out-dueled Curry, scoring 44 points with 10 rebounds on 16-for-25 shooting. It was Tatum's second 40-point game in the past nine days and third of the season.

The Warriors are 6-4 during Curry's hot streak and are currently ninth in the Western Conference. They are a half-game ahead of the Spurs, and two games behind the Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed. With the win, the Celtics ran their winning streak to six games and are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

