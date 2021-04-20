LaMelo Ball Cleared to Resume Basketball Activity

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been cleared to resume basketball activities after undergoing wrist surgery, the team announced Monday.

Ball could return to Charlotte's lineup in just over a week, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Hornets' rookie suffered a fractured right wrist in a loss against the Clippers on March 20. He shined in his first 41 games with Charlotte, averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft is currently shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.

Ball will return to Charlotte's lineup as the Hornets battle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets enter Monday night sitting No. 8 in the East at 28–28, currently slated to face the Pacers in the play-in tournament.

Charlotte is seeking its first playoff appearance since 2016.

