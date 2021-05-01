Report: LaMelo Ball to Return Saturday vs. Pistons

NBA
LaMelo Ball to Return From Wrist Injury Saturday vs. Pistons

LaMelo Ball is making his return to the court on Saturday.

The Hornets star is expected to play against Detroit after fracturing his wrist on March 20 against the Clippers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Ball was cleared on April 19 to resume basketball activity after undergoing wrist surgery on March 23. Through Ball's first 41 games, he averaged 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. 

The Rookie of the Year candidate was also shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. Ball missed 21 games and the Hornets went 10–11 in his absence. 

Charlotte enters Saturday's game sitting eighth in the East at 30–32, currently slated to face the Heat in the play-in tournament. The Hornets are two-and-half games behind Miami for the seventh spot in the conference.

The Hornets have 10 games remaining and are seeking a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. 

