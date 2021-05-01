Jayson Tatum Drops 60 Points as Celtics Rally Over Spurs

For a while, it seemed like the Celtics were doomed to drop their fifth loss in their last seven games, inching them closer to the NBA play-in tournament they'd so desperately love to avoid.

Instead, Jayson Tatum had other ideas.

Tatum scored a career-high 60 points as Boston rallied back from a 29-point halftime deficit to defeat the Spurs, 143-140, in overtime on Friday night.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 32 points in the second quarter and gave up 77 points in the first half before staging their comeback in the second half. Tatum shot 20-for-37 from the field to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, one block and no turnovers.

The outburst tied Tatum with Hall of Famer Larry Bird for the most points in franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info. At 23 years and 58 days old, he's the second-youngest player to score 60 points in a game behind Devin Booker (20 years, 145 days).

The 29-point halftime deficit was the second-largest overcome in NBA history.

Friday marked Tatum's second 50-point game this month after he scored 53 against the Timberwolves on April 9, making him the first Celtic to have two 50-point games in the same season. He's the third player to score 60 points this season, joining Stephen Curry (62 against Portland on Jan. 3) and Bradley Beal (60 against Philadelphia on Jan. 6).

With the win, the Celtics are a half-game ahead of the Heat and remain in the No. 6 seed. On the season, Tatum is averaging 26.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

