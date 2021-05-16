Webber, Bosh, Pierce Highlight 2021 HOF Class

After an eight-year wait, Chris Webber has been voted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, joining fellow NBA standouts Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Ben Wallace.

Pierce and Bosh were elected in their first year on the ballot, while Wallace will enter the Hall of Fame after four years of eligibility.

WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson will join them in Springfield, Mass., alongside coaches Rick Adelman, Villanova's Jay Wright and Celtics legend Bill Russell, who was enshrined as a player in 1975.

As the NBA's first Black head coach, Russell will become the fifth Hall of Famer to be inducted as both a player and a coach, joining coaching legends John Wooden and Lenny Wilkens.

Toni Kukoc, Pearl Moore, Clarence Jenkins and Bob Dandridge were selected by various committees, while founding WNBA president Val Ackerman, coach Cotton Fitzsimmons and Five-Star Basketball Camp co-founder Howard Garfinkel round of the class.

The announcement comes a day after the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame honored the Class of 2020, which included Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings and Kim Mulkey, among others.

The ceremony to enshrine the Class of 2021 will take place Sept. 11.

