Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Marv Albert Plans to Retire After 2021 NBA Playoffs

Author:
Publish date:

Legendary NBA play-by-play broadcaster Marv Albert plans to retire after the 2021 NBA playoffs, the New York Post reported on Saturday. 

Albert started calling games in 1963, and in 1967 became "the voice of the Knicks" as the team's regular play-by-play broadcaster on radio and television. He left that role after the 2004 season and has been TNT's lead NBA play-by-play broadcaster since 1999. 

According to the Post, TNT is reaching out to people around the league to honor Albert with a tribute during this year's postseason. Albert, who will turn 80 in June, will reportedly call his last game in this year's Eastern Conference finals. 

A formal announcement of Albert's retirement will likely come soon. Albert's news comes two days after Chris Webber parted ways with TNT, which is unrelated, according to the Post

Webber, who called games for TNT since 2008, described the split as mutual. In TNT's final game of the regular season, Reggie Miller filled in for Webber as Albert's partner for play-by-play. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning NBA Finals
NBA

One Word to Describe the 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Iconic? Legendary? Eclectic? The Crossover staff reflects on the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class highlighted by Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

Chelsea faces Leicester in the FA Cup final
Soccer

How to Watch the FA Cup final

Chelsea and Leicester City face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 15 at Wembley Stadium.

Marv Albert
NBA

Report: Marv Albert Will Retire After 2021 NBA Playoffs

Albert, who turns 80 in June, has called games for nearly 60 years.

Robert Lewandowski ties Gerd Muller's scoring record.
Soccer

Lewandowski Ties Bundesliga Goalscoring Record

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty against Freiburg to equal Gerd Müller's single-season Bundesliga goalscoring record.

Ravens Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Team Outlook: Lamar Jackson's Passing Must Improve

A fantasy football breakdown of the Baltimore Ravens by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs

Diana Taurasi hits the game-winning shot over the Lynx despite a clock mishap
WNBA

Taurasi Hits Game-Winner Despite Game Clock Mishap

Taurasi saved her best for last in the Mercury's 77-75 win over the Lynx as the game clock operator had a tough opening night.

russell westbrook (1)
NBA

Wizards Beat Cavs to Clinch Play-In Berth, Postseason Set

The 20 teams participating in the NBA's postseason are set. Now, we wait to see the final matchups.

Sabrina Ionescu nails a game-winning shot in her first game back with the Liberty since her season-ending ankle injury last year
WNBA

Ionescu Sinks Game-Winner on WNBA's Opening Night

Ionescu knocked down a deep 3-pointer with less than one second remaining to give the Liberty an opening night win over the Fever.