Report: Marv Albert Will Retire After 2021 NBA Playoffs

Legendary NBA play-by-play broadcaster Marv Albert plans to retire after the 2021 NBA playoffs, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

Albert started calling games in 1963, and in 1967 became "the voice of the Knicks" as the team's regular play-by-play broadcaster on radio and television. He left that role after the 2004 season and has been TNT's lead NBA play-by-play broadcaster since 1999.

According to the Post, TNT is reaching out to people around the league to honor Albert with a tribute during this year's postseason. Albert, who will turn 80 in June, will reportedly call his last game in this year's Eastern Conference finals.

A formal announcement of Albert's retirement will likely come soon. Albert's news comes two days after Chris Webber parted ways with TNT, which is unrelated, according to the Post.

Webber, who called games for TNT since 2008, described the split as mutual. In TNT's final game of the regular season, Reggie Miller filled in for Webber as Albert's partner for play-by-play.

More NBA Coverage: