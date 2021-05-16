Stephen Curry Wins His Second Scoring Title at 33

Sports Illustrated home
Stephen Curry Clinches Second Career Scoring Title

Warriors point guard Steph Curry clinched his second career scoring title on Sunday against the Grizzlies to cap off a historic year and put himself in some elite company. 

Curry, who won his first scoring title in 2016, was averaging 31.8 points per game heading into Sunday and needed just three points to keep the title out of the hands of Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (31.3 ppg).

The 33-year-old scored the title-winning bucket on a baseline floater. 

Curry and Michael Jordan are now the only players in NBA history who have won a scoring title after turning 33 years old. He also joined Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history to win multiple scoring titles, MVPs and NBA titles. Curry was named MVP in 2015 and 2016, and won the NBA Finals with the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Although Curry is undoubtedly having one of the best years of his career, he's unlikely to be considered heavily for MVP given his team's 38–33 record. In April, Curry said he should be named MVP but doubted it would happen

"I got to be (MVP)," Curry said. "I probably won't get it, but whatever."

Curry will finish this year with the highest scoring average of his career. He scored 30 points in 37 games in 2021 and leads the NBA in real plus-minus. 

