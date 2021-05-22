Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Ja Morant, Grizzlies Bounce Stephen Curry, Warriors From Play-In Tournament

Author:
Publish date:

Two days after losing a game in which they led virtually the entire night, the Warriors nearly pulled off the inverse on Friday night. Instead, their comeback attempt fell just short.

The Grizzlies staved off a furious Golden State rally to win, 117-112, in overtime to advance to the first round of the NBA playoffs. They were able to regain control after blowing a sizable lead in the final minutes of regulation.

Memphis led by as many as 17 points and was up by 10 with under four minutes to play before the Warriors went on a 14-4 run to end the fourth quarter. Golden State led, 109-107, with under two minutes left in overtime when the Grizzlies took the lead on a 3-pointer by Xavier Tillman.

Memphis sealed the win with two stops and two scores by star point guard Ja Morant, whose floater with under five seconds to play gave the Grizzlies a four-point lead.

Morant led the team with 35 points on 14-for-29 shooting and six rebounds, six assists and four steals. He out-dueled Stephen Curry, who followed up his 37-point game against the Lakers on Wednesday with 39 points on 13-for-28 shooting.

The Grizzlies shot 22-for-26 from the free throw line and only turned the ball over 13 times compared to Golden State's 21.

The Grizzlies will move on to face the top-seeded Jazz in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ja morant
NBA

Morant, Grizzlies Boot Warriors From Play-In Tournament

Ja Morant out-dueled Stephen Curry in a back-and-forth play-in game that Memphis won, 117-112, in overtime.

tom thibodeau
NBA

Tom Thibodeau Refutes Idea That League Favors Knicks

Thibodeau said he doesn't believe the NBA favors the Knicks after Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said the league wants the Knicks to succeed in the playoffs.

dustin johnson pga
Golf

Dustin Johnson Misses Cut at PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson is the first No. 1 golfer since Greg Norman in 1997 to miss consecutive majors.

phil mickelson
Golf

Mickelson Holds Major Lead for Fourth Different Decade

Mickelson joins an elite group in becoming the sixth men's golfer to hold a major lead after a round in four different decades.

Old Manny vs Spence Jr
Play
Boxing

Pacquiao to Face Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas Match

The boxing legend had a reported agreement with Terence Crawford for a June 5 bout in Abu Dhabi, but it fell apart due to money.

willy adames
MLB

Report: Rays Trade Adames to Brewers, Walls Called Up

Willy Adames and Trevor Richards head to the Brewers as J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen go to the Rays in a blockbuster trade.

phil-mickelson-pga-championship-2021-lead
Golf

Phil Mickelson Must Work Even Harder to Hold on to PGA Lead

Through two rounds at the 2021 PGA Championship, 51-year-old Phil Mickelson finds himself in contention for a sixth major championship—can he keep it up?

The FIFA World Cup trophy
Soccer

FIFA Will Look Into Feasibility of Holding World Cups Every Two Years

FIFA's members voted to approve a proposal floated by Saudi Arabia that would significantly alter the international calendar.