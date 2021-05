2021 NBA Playoffs First-Round Predictions

With the NBA playoffs set to start today, our experts make their first-round predictions.

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Howard Beck: Sixers in 5

Chris Herring: Sixers in 5

Rohan Nadkarni: Sixers in 4

Michael Pina: Sixers in 6

Jeremy Woo: Sixers in 5

Elizabeth Swinton: Sixers in 4

Ben Pickman: Sixers in 4

Michael Shapiro: Sixers in 4

Robin Lundberg: Sixers in 4

Jarrel Harris: Sixers in 5

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 7 Boston Celtics

Beck: Nets in 5

Herring: Nets in 5

Nadkarni: Nets in 5

Pina: Nets in 6

Woo: Nets in 5

Swinton: Nets in 4

Pickman: Nets in 4

Shapiro: Nets in 5

Lundberg: Nets in 4

Harris: Nets in 5

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Beck: Bucks in 7

Herring: Bucks in 6

Nadkarni: Bucks in 5

Pina: Bucks in 7

Woo: Bucks in 7

Swinton: Bucks in 6

Pickman: Bucks in 5

Shapiro: Bucks in 5

Lundberg: Bucks in 6

Harris: Bucks in 6

No. 4 New York Knicks vs. No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

Beck: Knicks in 7

Herring: Knicks in 7

Nadkarni: Knicks in 7

Pina: Hawks in 5

Woo: Hawks in 7

Swinton: Knicks in 5

Pickman: Knicks in 6

Shapiro: Hawks in 7

Lundberg: Knicks in 7

Harris: Knicks in 7

Nils Nilsen/Sports Illustrated

Western Conference

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs. No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies

Beck: Jazz in 5

Herring: Jazz in 4

Nadkarni: Jazz in 7

Pina: Jazz in 5

Woo: Jazz in 5

Swinton: Jazz in 4

Pickman: Jazz in 6

Shapiro: Jazz in 6

Lundberg: Jazz in 4

Harris: Jazz in 5

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Beck: Lakers in 6

Herring: Suns in 7

Nadkarni: Lakers in 6

Pina: Lakers in 7

Woo: Suns in 7

Swinton: Suns in 7

Pickman: Suns in 7

Shapiro: Lakers in 7

Lundberg: Lakers in 6

Harris: Lakers in 6

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

Beck: Nuggets in 7

Herring: Nuggets in 7

Nadkarni: Nuggets in 6

Pina: Blazers in 6

Pickman: Nuggets in 6

Woo: Nuggets in 6

Swinton: Nuggets in 6

Shapiro: Nuggets in 7

Lundberg: Nuggets in 7

Harris: Nuggets in 7

No. 4 LA Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Beck: Clippers in 6

Herring: Clippers in 7

Nadkarni: Clippers in 6

Pina: Clippers in 5

Swinton: Mavs in 7

Woo: Clippers in 6

Pickman: Clippers in 6

Shapiro: Clippers in 5

Lundberg: Clippers in 6

Harris: Clippers in 6

More NBA Playoff Coverage:

• It’s Time for Bradley Beal to Get His Due

• The Superfans Are Ready

• Atlanta Is Falling Hard for the Hawks