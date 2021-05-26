Timberwolves Sale Hits Speed Bump With Shareholder Complaint

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search

Pending Timberwolves Sale May Violate Partnership Agreement

Author:
Publish date:

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez's purchase of the Timberwolves from owner Glen Taylor hit a speed bump as Meyer Orbach, the second largest shareholder of the franchise, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court.

According to a copy of the complaint obtained by ESPN, Orbach is alleging that the purchase violates the franchise's partnership agreement. It cites Taylor's failure to honor "tag-along rights" for the minority investors. Their rights allow them to sell their interests before Taylor, according to the document. 

"When Orbit [Orbach's company] attempted to exercise its tag-along rights, Taylor not only ignored Orbit but also privately stated—contrary to his public statements—that he's not proposing to enter into a 'control sale' with Rodriguez and Lore at this time," the complaint said. "Instead, Taylor is claiming that any 'control sale' will be years in the future, and therefore Orbit currently does not have any tag-along rights."

Lore and Rodriguez are still waiting for a vote of the NBA governors for final approval of the sale. The two are expected to be equal, 50-50 partners, and will sign the paperwork for the deal reportedly worth $1.5 billion in the coming days. 

The current plan is for them to purchase the team in installments, beginning with limited partners before gaining a controlling stake in the 2023-24 season. The sales agreement is expected to be completed by July 1. 

Additionally, Orbach, a New Jersey real estate mogul who owns more than 17% of the Timberwolves and WNBA Lynx, revealed a key piece of information in the complaint. There is reportedly no provision in the sale agreement that requires the new ownership group to keep the franchise in the state. 

There's a clause reportedly listed under "Governance Matters" that lists several actions which would require the new owners to "present to the Advisory Board for discussion." Included is any plan to "relocate the team outside of the Twin Cities market."

According to the complaint, the agreement states that the "Advisory Board is advisory only ... and no action ... requires the approval, in any form, by the Advisory Board to be effective."

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

timberwolves logo
NBA

Timberwolves Sale Hits Speed Bump With Shareholder Complaint

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez's purchase of the Timberwolves hit a speed bump as Meyer Orbach, the second largest shareholder, filed a complaint.

Villarreal wins the Europa League title
Soccer

Villarreal's Europa League PK Triumph Brings Dismay to Man United

As Villarreal lifts its first European trophy ever, Man United is left to lament another season without silverware.

Villarreal wins the Europa League.
Soccer

Villarreal Wins Europa League After 11 Rounds of PKs, De Gea Miss

Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli scored a penalty kick in the 11th round before saving David de Gea's shot to win the Europa League.

Zidane-Inter-Real-Madrid-UCL
Soccer

Report: Zinedine Zidane Leaves Real Madrid Again

Zidane will reportedly leave Real Madrid a second time. His first stint ended in 2018 but he returned in 2019.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the dugout prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field in September 2019.
MLB

Callaway Put on MLB's Ineligible List After Investigation

MLB banned Mickey Callaway through the end of the 2022 season after finishing its investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against him.

Giant letters spell out ACLU during the program's 100th year celebration event at Des Moines Social Club in Des Moines.
High School

West Virginia Faces Lawsuit for Ban on Trans Athletes

This is the second lawsuit filed by the ACLU this year against states for anti-trans laws.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Play
Gambling

2021 NFC East Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down the odds for the NFC East Division champion, as well as each team's win total projections.

Brooks Koepka rolls his eyes as Bryson DeChambeau walks behind him
Golf

DeChambeau Says He's 'Living Rent Free' in Koepka's Head

Bryson DeChambeau is taking shots at both Tom Brady and Brooks Koepka ahead of “The Match” in July.