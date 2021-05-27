Fan Pours Popcorn on Russell Westbrook After Injury

Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had to leave Wednesday night's Game 2 in Philadelphia after suffering an apparent ankle injury during the fourth quarter. As he was helped off the court and into the tunnel, a fan poured popcorn on him just before he exited the floor.

Wizards trainers and assistants who were helping Westbrook to the locker room had to restrain Westbrook after the incident, as the former MVP angrily yelled and pointed into the stands.

At the time of the injury, Westbrook had 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds on 2-for-10 shooting, with Philadelphia comfortably ahead by double digits.

The fan was eventually ejected. The end of the video appears to show other fans sitting just above the entryway to the tunnel pointing up to identify the person who threw the popcorn.

The 76ers went on to win, 120-95, to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

More NBA Coverage: