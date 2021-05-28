Report: Judge Dismisses $100M Lawsuit Against Westbrook, Jazz

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search

Report: Judge Dismisses $100M Heckler Lawsuit Against Russell Westbrook

Author:
Publish date:

A Utah judge dismissed the $100 million lawsuit against Russell Westbrook and the Jazz on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by ESPN

The two fans, Shane Keisel and Jennifer Huff, were banned from Utah's games after taunting the nine-time All-Star when he was a member of the Thunder in March 2019. They claimed defamation and infliction of emotional distress in their lawsuit. 

According to Westbrook, they made racially insensitive comments towards him, including saying "get on your knees like you're used to." Keisel in turn claimed he actually said "ice those knees up" and his words were "the same kind and caliber as that of the other audience members in the section." 

Westbrook was seen in a video saying "I'll f--k you up," to the two fans, and the NBA fined him $25,000 "for directing profanity and threatening language to a fan."

This wasn't the first or the last time Westbrook experienced heckling. He was fined after slapping a phone out of a fan's hand during the 2018 NBA playoffs. And on Wednesday, a fan poured popcorn on the current Wizards star just before he exited the floor after sustaining an apparent ankle injury during Game 2 of Washington's series against Philadelphia.

The Sixers fan involved in the Westbrook incident had his season ticket membership revoked and was subsequently banned from future events at Wells Fargo Center.

Poor behavior from spectators continues to be an issue across the league. The Jazz ejected three fans on Wednesday night for heckling the family of Grizzlies star Ja Morant during Game 2 of the Utah/Memphis series, according to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen. They will be banned indefinitely. 

Additionally, the Knicks banned one of their fans for spitting on Hawks star Trae Young. The team said in a statement Thursday they "investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely."

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

May 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of game two in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: Judge Dismisses $100M Lawsuit Against Westbrook, Jazz

A Utah judge reportedly dismissed a $100M defamation lawsuit against Russell Westbrook and the Jazz after two fans were banned for taunting the then-Thunder player.

Mar 8, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) throws in the first inning Houston Astros at Clover Park.
MLB

Mets' Syndergaard Shut Down Again Due to Elbow Inflammation

Noah Syndergaard hasn't pitched since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and won't throw for six more weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow.

marcus smart kyrie irving
NBA

Smart Backs Irving's Remarks About Hearing Slurs in Boston

Ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Nets, Smart echoed former teammate Kyrie Irving's concerns about fans shouting racist comments at players.

Rafael Nadal goes for his 14th French Open title.
Play
Tennis

2021 French Open Men's Seed Report

Breaking down the French Open men's draw, including matches to watch, predictions and more.

Ashleigh Barty enters the 2021 French Open as the top seed.
Play
Tennis

2021 French Open Women's Seed Report

Breaking down the French Open women's draw, including matches to watch, predictions and more.

Brandon Jacobs of the New York Giants celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC wild-card game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won, 24-2.
NFL

Jacobs Eyes NFL Return, Says Tebow Isn't a Better Athlete

Brandon Jacobs, a former Giants running back and two-time Super Bowl champion, says he wants to play defensive end in the NFL.

May 27, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9) is safe at second base after a prolonged run down and an error as Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) can not handle the throw during the third inning at PNC Park.
MLB

Javy Báez Defies Logic With Ridiculous Baserunning

This incredible play from MLB's most interesting player has to be seen to be believed.

The European Super League has failed
Soccer

La Liga's CEO: 'Concept of the Super League Hasn't Died'

European soccer still faces threats from leaders of the failed Super League project and the FIFA president, Spanish league CEO Javier Tebas claims.