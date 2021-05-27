76ers Revoke Tickets of Fan Who Dumped Popcorn on Russ

Sports Illustrated home
76ers Revoke Season Tickets of Fan Who Dumped Popcorn on Russell Westbrook

The 76ers have identified the person who dumped popcorn on Wizards star Russell Westbrook and have revoked his season ticket membership, the team said in a statement Thursday. 

The fan, who was not identified, will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

Westbrook had to leave Wednesday night's Game 2 in Philadelphia after suffering an apparent ankle injury during the fourth quarter. As he was helped off the court and into the tunnel, a fan poured popcorn on him.

Wizards trainers and assistants who were helping Westbrook to the locker room had to restrain Westbrook after the incident. "To be completely honest, this s--- is getting out of hand, especially for me," Westbrook said after the game. 

The Sixers said in a statement Thursday they "apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this unacceptable and disrespectful behavior." Adding that, "there is no place for it in our sport or arena."

The incident involving Westbrook came on the same night that a New York fan sitting near the floor appeared to spit in the direction of Atlanta star Trae Young.

Young was standing on the sideline when the incident involving him occurred. He acknowledged the incident after the game, sharing his response on Twitter.

While the Knicks were able to even their series with Atlanta, Westbrook and the Wizards lost Wednesday night's game, 120-95, to fall behind 2-0 in the series. 

Game 3 will take place this Saturday in Washington.

