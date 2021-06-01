Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Fan Runs on Court, Gets Tackled as Wizards Host 76ers

Author:
Publish date:

A fan was ejected from Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night after running onto the floor as the Wizards hosted the 76ers in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The unidentified spectator ran onto the floor in the third quarter as the Wizards dribbled the ball up the floor. He ran toward the baseline and slapped the backboard before being taken down in a textbook tackle by an arena security guard.

"During this evening's game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court," Monumental Sports & Entertainment tweeted Monday. "He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD.

Monday's incident in Washington continues a parade of ugly moments from fans throughout the 2021 playoffs. A spectator in Boston was arrested after throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving on Sunday, and a fan in Philadelphia poured popcorn over the head of Russell Westbrook on May 27. 

Washington is looking to avoid a sweep in the first round on Monday night against the 76ers. The Wizards broke a two-year playoff drought in 2020-21, but the franchise has not reached the Eastern Conference finals since 1979.

More NBA Coverage:

New York May Have Reached Its High-Water Mark
Chris Paul Is Back, and He's Brought the Suns With Him
Clippers Looking Like Finals Contender as Kawhi Leonard Dominates

YOU MAY LIKE

A fan was tackled after charging the court during an NBA playoff game
NBA

Fan Runs on Court, Gets Tackled as Wizards Host 76ers

A security guard at Capital One Arena stopped one fan's brief time on the court as the Wizards hosted the 76ers.

joel-embiid-sixers
NBA

Embiid Exits Game 4 vs. Wizards With Right Knee Soreness

Philadelphia's star center took a hard fall in Game 4 against the Wizards in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

roger-federer-french-open
Tennis

Federer Wins French Open Match in Grand Slam Return

Roger Federer is back in the win column at the French Open following a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory against qualifier Denis Istomin.

maqb-julio-jones-ryan-ramczyk-urban-meyer
Play
NFL

MAQB: Why a Julio Trade Could Be Easier As of June 1

On June 1, cap hits for NFL teams change drastically. A Julio Jones Trade could be more feasible for the Falcons after that date.

Tyronn Woodley and Jake Paul will reportedly square off in a boxing match
Play
Boxing

Report: Jake Paul to Fight Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match

Jake Paul and UFC star Tyron Woodley will reportedly fight in an upcoming boxing match in Miami.

Apr 27, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at TD Ballpark.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of May 31

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Braves star Marcell Ozuna.
MLB

Braves' Ozuna Granted $20,000 Bond on Assault Charge

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

naomi-osaka-french-open-withdrawal
Play
Tennis

Osaka's Withdrawal Puts the Spotlight on Mental Health

Naomi Osaka's decision to withdrawal from the 2021 French Open after she declined to go to mandatory press conferences calls attention to mental health issues in athletes.