Hawks Bounce Knicks From Playoffs in Decisive Game 5 Win

Knicks fans waited eight long years to see their team back in the playoffs. Thanks to Trae Young and the Hawks, they'll have to wait a little while long to see them win a series.

Atlanta dispatched New York, 103-89, in Wednesday night's Game 5 to advance to the second round of the playoffs. It's the franchise's first postseason series win since 2016.

Though Young tormented the Knicks for most of the series, he was off his game for much of Wednesday night. He shot just 10-for-28 from the field and finished with 36 points and nine assists. He saved his best for last, though, sinking a patented deep three-pointer in the game's final moments before taking a bow before the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Despite the inefficient shooting night, Young joined Michael Jordan as the only players to score 30 points at Madison Square Garden in three consecutive playoff games.

Knicks star Julius Randle's postseason struggles continued. He shot 8-for-21 with 23 points, 13 rebounds and a game-high eight turnovers. For the series, he shot 28-for-94 (29.8%) with 23 turnovers.

The Hawks will move on to face the 76ers, who knocked out the Wizards in a 129-112 win in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Philadelphia took two of three games against Atlanta this season, with both wins coming by at least 22 points. That included a 44-point blowout on April 28, a game that Young didn't play in.

