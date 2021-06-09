Report: Nate Bjorkgren Fired As Pacers Coach

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Nate Bjorkgren Fired as Pacers Head Coach After Losing Locker Room

The Pacers have fired head coach Nate Bjorkgen, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Bjorkgren reportedly lost the Pacers locker room and much of the organization in his first and only year as head coach. He was told he was dismissed on Wednesday after meeting with management on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

He reportedly did not have the temperament to deal with players and staff as a head coach, per the report. He had one guaranteed year left from his original three-year contract. 

The Pacers are expected to pursue a more experienced coach this offseason. One coach who will be considered is former Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, according to YahooSports' Chris Haynes.

Bjorkgren joins Stotts and former Magic coach Steve Clifford as head coaches who got the ax so far this offseason. Stotts is also reportedly being considered for the Magic opening. 

This was Bjorkgren's first season as a head coach and he finished 34–38 with the Pacers missing the playoffs.

Before joining the Pacers this season, Bjorkgren was an assistant for the Raptors for two seasons and also spent time with the Suns.

Bjorkgren, 45, started his coaching career at the high school level and then had some stints in the D-League before finally making it to the NBA.

