Report: Steve Clifford Out as Magic Head Coach

Report: Magic Part Ways With Steve Clifford as Head Coach

Orlando and head coach Steve Clifford have mutually agreed to part ways, a move first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Clifford finished his third season with the franchise, making the playoffs twice during his tenure. He had one full season remaining on the four-year contract he signed in 2018.

The Magic finished the 2020-21 season with a record of 21-51, the league's third-worst record and last in the Southeast Division. Orlando dealt with the injury of star guard Markelle Fultz, who tore his ACL in January.

Clifford took over as head coach after six consecutive losing seasons. In his first two seasons with Orlando, the Magic made playoff appearances before being eliminated in the first round on both occasions.  

Orlando's split with Clifford just a day after the Trail Blazers parted ways with head coach Terry Stotts

