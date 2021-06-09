The NBA has fined Heat president Pat Riley $25,000 for violating the league's antitampering rules for comments he made about Lakers star LeBron James.

"I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he's coming," Riley said on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Friday. "I would do that, but I doubt very much that key … that key is rusted now."

Riley praised James and what he accomplished in South Beach from 2010 to '14. In his four years there, James won MVP twice and led the Heat to four Finals appearances and two NBA championships.

"LeBron, look, he's one of the greatest of all time, and for four years down here, if we want to go back and remember what those four years were like, it was four years in the Finals, four years of excitement, two world championships. … It was the best time for the Heat. So I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, I'll put a new shiny key under the mat."

James remains signed with the Lakers and scheduled to be a free agent in 2023.

