Chris Paul Scores 37 Points to Finish Nuggets Sweep

Chris Paul turned back the clock on Sunday in a historic performance to defeat the Nuggets 124–118 and complete the sweep in the Western Conference semifinals.

Paul, 36, scored 37 points shooting 14-for-19 (74%) and had seven assists to lead the Suns to their first Western Conference Finals since 2010. It was the most points Paul has scored since May 8, 2018.

The Suns have won seven games in a row and Paul is also the oldest player to ever score 35 points or more on 70% shooting in a playoff game since 1965.

Although the Suns and Paul were dominant, the Nuggets were without their star center and league MVP Nikola Jokić after a controversial ejection.

Jokić went to swipe the ball from Suns guard Cameron Payne in the third quarter and appeared to inadvertently make contact with his nose. Payne stayed on the floor in pain before Jokić was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected.

After the game, Paul said he had heard the rumblings that he was all washed up and responded accordingly.

"A couple of years ago, they were writing me off, (you) 'can't do this,' and this ain't about me it's about us," Paul told TNT after the game. "(This) shows you what you can do when you come together as a team."

