Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Nikola Jokić Ejected From Game 4 for Flagrant 2 Foul on Cameron Payne

Author:
Publish date:

Late in the third quarter of Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns, Nuggets center and newly crowned league MVP Nikola Jokić was ejected after being issued a flagrant 2 foul for recklessly swiping for the ball and hitting Phoenix guard Cameron Payne in the face.

The foul sparked a confrontation between the two teams, with both sides needing to be separated.

Jokić's foul came as the Suns were in the midst of a 12-5 run, extending their lead from one to eight in fewer than four minutes. It followed a missed shot by Jokić, who appeared to be frustrated with officials for not calling a foul.

Jokić finished the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds on 9-for-17 shooting, with four assists and a block. The Suns led by eight at halftime and by 13 through three quarters, shooting a combined 54% from the field and 42.1% on three-point attempts. Phoenix also shot a perfect 20-for-20 from the free throw line.

More NBA Playoffs Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

nikola jokic (1)
NBA

Nikola Jokić Ejected From Game 4 for Flagrant 2 Foul

With his team fighting to avoid being swept, Nikola Jokić was ejected from Game 4 in the third quarter after a flagrant 2 foul on Cameron Payne.

kd-bucks-nets-game-4
NBA

Irving Injury Shifts Series Tide Away From Durant, Nets

Brooklyn looked lost after Kyrie Irving went down in the second quarter of Game 4, helping Milwaukee coast to a series-evening win.

Ecuador celebrates against Colombia.
Soccer

How to Watch Colombia vs. Ecuador

How to watch Colombia vs. Ecuador in the Copa América on Sunday, June 13.

Kyrie Irving with the Nets.
NBA

Kyrie Irving Out for Rest of Game 4 With Ankle Sprain

The seven-time all-star point guard landed awkwardly after a layup in the second quarter and will not return in Game 4.

Neymar celebrates Brazil's goal against Paraguay.
Soccer

How to Watch Brazil vs. Venezuela

How to watch Brazil vs. Venezuela in the Copa América on Sunday, June 13.

50-parting-thoughts-novak-barbora
Play
Tennis

50 Parting Thoughts From the 2021 French Open

Wrapping up the 2021 French Open, where Barbora Krejcikova won her first major title and Novak Djokivic won his 19th Grand Slam.

Memphis Depay for the Netherlands.
Soccer

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Ukraine

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Netherlands and Ukraine on Sunday, June 13.

novak-djokovic-french-open
Play
Tennis

Djokovic Won Much More than the 2021 French Open Title

In a dramatic comeback, Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in five sets at the 2021 French Open to win his 19th career Grand Slam title. But he also won something greater.