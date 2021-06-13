Kyrie Irving Out for Rest of Game 4 With Ankle Sprain

Sports Illustrated home
Kyrie Irving Suffers Right Ankle Sprain, Ruled Out for Rest of Game 4

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving left Sunday's Game 4 against Milwaukee during the second quarter with a right ankle sprain and will not return, the team announced

Irving made a layup with six minutes left in the first half and landed awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot, grabbing his ankle in pain while on the floor. He eventually walked back to the locker room under his own power. 

Irving left the game with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of action before the injury. The seven-time all-star averaged 23 points, five rebounds and five assists per game in the first three games of this series. 

The Nets have enjoyed the luxury of Irving's offense with James Harden currently rehabbing a strained right hamstring he suffered in Game 1. Harden had been dealing with the injury during the regular season but returned in time for the playoffs. 

Without Irving or Harden for the remainder of Game 4, Kevin Durant will have to shoulder the brunt of the offensive burden for Brooklyn. No timetable for Irving's return has been announced. 

