Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Voted ROY

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Voted Rookie of the Year

Author:
Publish date:

Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has been voted the league's Rookie of the Year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The rising star beat out Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton for the honor. 

Ball, who was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by Charlotte, averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in 51 contests. He overcame a wrist injury late in the season, and helped Charlotte secure a play-in tournament spot.

Compared to others in his draft class, Ball's journey to the NBA was relatively unconventional. Back in 2013, he verbally committed to play for UCLA, expected to follow in the footsteps of his brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo, but he later bypassed college basketball entirely due to eligibility concerns.

LaMelo spent the 2019-20 season with the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL Australia League, but his season was cut short due to injury. Still, the 6'7" guard averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 12 games, earning NBL Rookie of the Year honors.

Upon getting drafted, LaMelo, and older brother Lonzo, made NBA history as the first set of brothers to be selected in the top 3

Heading into next season, Ball will look to improve on his play and guide the Hornets to their first playoff appearance since 2015-16.

More NBA News: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Donnir Nelson
NBA

Mavericks Part Ways With Donnie Nelson After 24 Years

Nelson, who has 36 years of NBA experience, spent 24 years with the franchise.

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen
NFL

Greg Olsen's Son Leaves Hospital After Heart Transplant

TJ underwent heart surgery in early June after receiving a donor match.

Fans show support for Christian Eriksen
Play
Soccer

Belgium, Denmark to Stop Game in 10th Minute as Eriksen Tribute

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match at the Euros but is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital.

lamelo rookie of year
NBA

Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Voted ROY

LaMelo Ball, the Hornets' No. 3 pick, averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in 51 contests.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Coach & Coordinator Breakdowns: NFC South

Senior analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy history along with the potential of the NFC South's coaches and offensive coordinators.

church-pews-oakmont
Golf

How SI Photographed the Men's U.S. Open On and Off the Course

Fred Vuich captured the essence of Oakmont Country Club and the men’s U.S. Open outside of the championship-caliber golfers.

Lorenzo Insigne scores against Turkey.
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Switzerland

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Italy and Switzerland on Wednesday, June 16.

USATSI_16258880
Play
Gambling

2021 U.S. Open - DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

Who are the top daily fantasy and betting options at this week's U.S. Open from Torrey Pines?