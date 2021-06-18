Report: Celtics Trading Kemba Walker, First-Round Pick to OKC

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Celtics Trading Kemba Walker, First-Round Pick to Thunder

Author:
Publish date:

The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA draft and a future second-round pick to the Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Oklahoma City is sending Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick back to Boston. 

Walker signed a four-year contract worth $140 million prior to the 2019-20 season, but struggled with injuries throughout his tenure, playing in just 99 total games in two years. Last season, as the Celtics finished just 36-36 and recorded their lowest winning percentage since 2014-15, Walker averaged just 19.3 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. Both were lowest totals since his 2014-15 when he was still with Charlotte. 

Walker still has two years remaining on his contract, and is set to be paid more than $36 million next season and $37 million in the 2022-23 season. The decision to trade Walker to Oklahoma City also marks the first deal in Brad Stevens' tenure as team president, as the C's former coach moved to the front-office following the team's playoff exit.

Horford returns to Boston as part of the reported agreement. The 35-year-old center signed a four-year deal worth $109 million with the 76ers in the same year that Walker initially joined Boston. However, Horford struggled to fit with Philadelphia in his lone season with the franchise and was eventually traded to Oklahoma City last offseason. 

This season, Horford played just 28 games. He left the team in March after the Thunder could not find a trade partner for the aging forward. 

Brown, 21, started 32 games for the Thunder this past season, averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. 

The first-round pick that the Celtics are sending Oklahoma City gives the Thunder three first-round picks in the upcoming draft. As a function of finishing the year with a 22-50 record, the Thunder also have an 11.5% chance of getting this year's No. 1 pick.

More NBA Coverage:

How the Suns Mastered the Pick-And-Roll
Inside Jeff Green's Long Road to Brooklyn
No One's Like Giannis, But That's A Blessing and A Curse
Hawks' Resilience Shines Through Once Again in Second Straight Comeback Win

YOU MAY LIKE

paul-george-clippers-jazz
NBA

What Will Paul George Do With His Second Chance?

George had arguably the best game of his career in Game 5 against the Jazz. What would he do for an encore in Game 6?

Neymar-Brazil-Goal-Peru-Copa-America
Soccer

Neymar Inches Closer to Pelé's All-Time Brazil Goal Record

Neymar, just 29, is within nine goals of Pelé's national mark after scoring vs. Peru in Copa América.

Aaron Judge smiles during batting practice
Extra Mustard

Aaron Judge Made This Home Run Robbery Look Too Easy

He’s not just a slugger.

Kemba Walker
NBA

Report: Celtics Trading Kemba Walker, First-Round Pick to OKC

Walker averaged just 19.3 points per game on 42% shooting from the field last season.

USATSI_15544818
NFL

What Fatherhood In a Pandemic Was Like for NFL Dads

With Father's Day on the horizon, NFL players who are fathers discuss the difficulties—and joys—of parenting during these times.

dCOVscout_Hlogo (1)
MLB

Tragedy and Hope: An All-Time MLB Prospect, an All-Time MLB Scout and a Pop Fly

Since 1974, one of the great scouts in MLB history has been haunted by his role in a young superstar’s demise.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen
MLB

Tensions Rise Amid Arizona's Snakebitten Season

Injuries, MLB's sticky substance crackdown and a record losing streak seem to have compounded irritations for Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen.

Simone Manuel reacts after swimming in the Women s 100m Freestyle prelims during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming competition at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Olympics

U.S. Star's Olympics Miss a Cautionary Tale of Training Too Hard

Simone Manuel, a reigning Olympic gold medalist, failed to qualify Thursday for the Tokyo Games in her best event after being diagnosed with overtraining syndrome.