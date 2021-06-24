Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Trae Young's 48 Points Lead Hawks to Game 1 Win Over Bucks

Author:
Publish date:

For the third consecutive series, Trae Young went into enemy territory and silenced the building.

Young's torrid postseason run continued in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night, as he scored a playoff career-high 48 points on 17-for-34 shooting to lead the Hawks to a 116-113 over the Bucks.

Young also chipped in 11 assists with seven rebounds in what was his seventh 30-point game this postseason. His 48 points tie him with Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James for the fourth-most all time in a conference finals game. He's also the youngest player with at least 40 points and 10 assists at this stage of the playoffs.

Young's 48 points are also the most by a player in his conference finals debut, breaking the previous mark of 41 held by Amar'e Stoudemire in 2005.

The game was close the whole way, with neither team holding a double-digit lead. The Bucks led by five at halftime before Atlanta finished the third quarter strong, holding a three-point lead heading into the fourth.

The Bucks led, 111-107, with just over two minutes remaining. Atlanta pulled within one on a three-pointer by John Collins following two Atlanta offensive rebounds. Then the Hawks went ahead for good when Clint Capela scored off another offensive board. Two free throws by Young capped the 7-0 run that sealed the victory.

Collins finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Capela had 12 points and a team-high 19 boards. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The Hawks are now 6–2 on the road this postseason. They'll look to take a 2–0 series lead in Game 2 in Milwaukee on Friday.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

keon johnson
NBA

Keon Johnson Breaks NBA Draft Combine Vertical Jump Record

Johnson shattered the 20-year-old record by 2.5 inches, flashing his next-level athleticism.

trae young (5)
NBA

Trae Young's 48 Points Lead Hawks to Game 1 Win Over Bucks

Young made NBA playoffs history and silenced an opposing crowd once again to bring Atlanta three wins away from the NBA Finals.

Sports Illustrated Logo
Gambling

Sports Illustrated, Authentic Brands Group, 888 Announce SI Sportsbook Launch

Sports Illustrated's parent company Authentic Brands Group and 888 Holdings are forming a partnership to create a world-class online sportsbook.

NCAA logo
College

NCAA Expected to Adopt Permissive NIL Solution

NCAA officials are targeting a new, simplified solution to allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness—just in the nick of time, too.

The knockout bracket for the 2020 European Championship
Soccer

Full Bracket, Last-16 Matchups for Euro 2020

Find out which teams are paired together in the knockout stage and how the road to the title at Euro 2020 will unfold.

France, Germany and Portugal go through from the Euros' Group of Death
Soccer

Relief, but Little Satisfaction for the Euros' Three Group of Death Survivors

Germany and Portugal had to sweat out their group stage finales at the European Championship, while France topped a difficult quartet without being its best.

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Charges Dropped Against Ex-WFT, LSU Player Derrius Guice

Four misdemeanor charges that came from accusations of domestic violence against Guice have been dropped after he reached a settlement.

Neymar celebrates against Peru.
Soccer

How to Watch Brazil vs. Colombia

How to watch Brazil vs. Colombia in the Copa América group stage on Wednesday, June 23.