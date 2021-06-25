Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Paul George Redeems 'Playoff P'
Paul George Redeems 'Playoff P'

Paul George Has Redeemed 'Playoff P': Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

I felt bad when Paul George missed those free throws the other night, and I’m glad he and the Clippers were able to bounce back in Game 3. Because Paul George is too good a player to constantly be made fun of, even if you don’t want to call him 'Playoff P'.

At some point, NBA discourse devolved into slandering any star who lost a high leverage game and George eventually became an easy target, especially given his role as a number two. This isn’t to say he hasn’t had his bad moments and poor performances, however, it’s not like all his big shots have hit the side of the backboard either.

With Kawhi Leonard out, George has gotten a chance to remind people why he was once the best player on a contending team with the Pacers. He responded by helping his team close out the Jazz and has averaged 30 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists since Leonard went down. Hardly the type of performances that deserve to be clowned.

He’s also scored at least 20 points in all 16 games since the postseason started joining Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade as the only players in the last 20 years to do that. And oh yeah, he leads everyone in playoff points and in minutes played...the latter by a mile.

The Clippers have needed every bit of it in order to climb out of two 0-2 holes and pick up the franchise’s first-ever Western Conference Finals win.

So, whether you want to use the playoff moniker for him or not, Paul George has certainly done enough to retire 'Pandemic P' forever.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

clint-capela-giannis-hawks-bucks
NBA

Clint Capela Is Right at Home in the Conference Finals

The Hawks center is proving to be a perfect finishing piece for Trae Young and a young Atlanta team.

England's Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling at Euro 2020
Soccer

Transfer Buzz Comes at an Awkward Time for England

England has a clear path to reaching its first European final—as long as it can keep its squad from getting unsettled and unfocused.

Gignac-Tigres-Club-World-Cup
Soccer

France Picks Tigres's Gignac, Thauvin for Olympic Squad

The two French veterans and Liga MX teammates will be over-age players on France's 18-player roster that is headed to Japan.

dr-ruth
Play
Extra Mustard

Dr. Ruth Weighs In On Baseball’s Sticky Substance Controversy in Epic Fashion

Dr. Ruth has shared some hilarious thoughts about sex and sports

trae-young-hawks-bucks
NBA

The NBA Is Enjoying the Chaos

The postseason has been unpredictable, and the NBA and its fanbase are reaping the benefits.

sheppard-sisters
Media

Touching Documentary Follows Former SportsKids of the Year

The Sheppard sisters became elite runners while living in a homeless shelter.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Screenshot: Eddie Rosario is picked off second base
Extra Mustard

Eddie Rosario Got Embarrassingly Picked Off Second

He got caught napping.