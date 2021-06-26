Report: Lakers Minority Owner Selling Stake in Team

Philip Anschutz, the billionaire founder of sports and entertainment company AEG, is reportedly selling his 27% ownership stake in the Lakers, according to Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico.

Anschutz owns the second-largest stake of the team, with the Buss family owning 66%. The buyer in the deal is not yet known, and the deal is still pending approval by the NBA's Board of Governors.

Anschutz's share in the team also gives him the right of first refusal on any wider controlling sale, though it's unclear if the buyer in the proposed deal would have the same.

AEG owns and operates the Staples Center, the home of the Lakers since its opening in 1999. The team recently extended its lease with the building through 2041.

The Buss family has owned the Lakers since 1979, when the late Jerry Buss purchased the team. Daughter Jeanie is now the controlling owner and team president.

Anschutz, 81, is the 133rd wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $15.8 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. The Lakers were valued at $4.6 billion by Forbes this year, the third-highest team in the NBA.

