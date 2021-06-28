Young Questionable for Game 4 With Bone Bruise in Foot

Sports Illustrated home
Trae Young Questionable for Game 4 With  Bone Bruise in Right Foot

Hawks point guard Trae Young is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Bucks after an MRI revealed he has a bone bruise in his right foot, the team announced Monday.

Young appeared to injure his foot when when he inadvertently stepped on a referee's foot and fell during the third quarter of Game 3 on Sunday. He needed help standing back up and limped back to the locker room, before eventually returning in the fourth quarter. 

Young appeared limited the rest of the game. After his team lost 113–102, he told reporters he considered not returning to the game. He also didn't commit to being able to play in Game 4. 

Young is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists during this playoff run and has been the focal point of Atlanta's offense. On Sunday, despite the injury, Young led Atlanta with 35 points on 12-for-23 shooting, including 6-for-14 shooting on three-pointers. It was his eighth 30-point game of the postseason.

The Bucks hold a 2–1 series lead and will host Game 4 on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. 

