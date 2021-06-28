Young's Status for Game 4 Uncertain After Sprained Ankle

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Trae Young Set for MRI on Sprained Ankle, Status for Game 4 Up in the Air

Author:
Publish date:

A postseason that's seen several star players knocked out by injuries might be adding another big name to the list.

Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a sprained ankle during the third quarter of Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 after he tripped over one of the officials. He went to the locker room for treatment and returned for the fourth quarter, but appeared limited and played off the ball more frequently than he did earlier in the game.

After the defeat, Young told reporters he considered not going back in the game, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. He'll undergo an MRI, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, and did not commit to being able to play in Tuesday's Game 4.

Despite being hindered by the injury, Young led Atlanta with 35 points on 12-for-23 shooting, including 6-for-14 on three-pointers. It was his eighth 30-point game of the postseason.

The Hawks led by two at the end of the third quarter, but their offense stagnated from there with a hobbled Young. The Bucks outscored Atlanta 30-17 in the fourth quarter, during which Khris Middleton had 20 points. Middleton finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on 15-for-26 shooting. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds on 13-for-21 shooting.

For Atlanta, Danilo Gallinari had 18 points off the bench, while John Collins scored 13 points with eight rebounds.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sydney McLaughlin wins women's 400m hurdles heat in 54.07 for the top time during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.
Olympics

McLaughlin Sets 400m Hurdles World Record at Olympic Trials

The previous world record was 52.16 set by reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Dalilah Muhammad at the 2019 world championships.

Khris Middleton
Play
NBA

Middleton Made the Difference for Milwaukee in Game 3

Three thoughts on Milwaukee's Game 3 victory in Atlanta.

trae young (6)
NBA

Young's Status for Game 4 Uncertain After Sprained Ankle

Young, who scored 35 points in Atlanta's Game 3 loss, will undergo an MRI after spraining his ankle while tripping over a referee.

Chauncey Billups speaking at a ceremony honoring former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Flip Saunders.
NBA

Trail Blazers Hire Chauncey Billups as Next Head Coach

The Trail Blazers signed Chauncey Billups to a five-year deal to become the franchise's next head coach.

diana taurasi
WNBA

Diana Taurasi Becomes First WNBA Player With 9,000 Points

Taurasi scored the 9,000th point of her career on Sunday against the Sparks, six weeks after suffering a broken sternum.

Penny Hardaway coaching Memphis.
NBA

Report: Hardaway a 'Serious Candidate' for Magic HC Job

Penny Hardaway has been the head coach at the University of Memphis since 2018 but could return to Orlando, where he played from 1993 to 1999.

Damian Lillard with the Trail Blazers.
NBA

Report: Billups Backlash May Force Damian Lillard Exit

Damian Lillard is reportedly frustrated with Portland because of their inability to build a championship-contending team and the team's head coaching hiring process.

Belgium eliminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal from the Euros
Play
Soccer

Thunderbolt and Thunderdome: How Belgium Ended Portugal's Reign

Portugal won't be repeating as European champion, while Belgium's golden generation kicks on, getting the job done in atypical fashion.