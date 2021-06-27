Report: Hardaway a 'Serious Candidate' for Magic HC Job

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Report: Penny Hardaway a 'Serious Candidate' for Magic Head Coaching Position After Interview

University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has emerged as a serious candidate to be the next head coach of the Magic, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Hardaway, who has already interviewed with the team, was a star in Orlando from 1993 to 1999. In his six seasons there, he was a four-time All-Star, named All-NBA First Team twice and All-NBA Third Team once. 

He played in the NBA for 14 seasons before retiring in 2007. 

Hardaway has coached the Tigers since 2018 and has built a reputation for player development, growing a strong network in the basketball community, according to The Athletic. 

Hardaway, 49, even spent time training former Houston shooting guard Quentin Grimes this offseason. The 2021 NBA draft prospect scored 27 points during a scrimmage at the NBA draft combine. 

The Magic have already interviewed with Spurs assistant Becky Hammon but are expected to interview with Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. along with three Magic assistants: Tyrone Corbin, Pat Delany and Steve Hetzel. Orlando has also requested permission to interview Suns assistant Willie Green and Bucks assistant Charles Lee, who are both still coaching in their respective conference finals. 

The Magic parted ways with coach Steve Clifford earlier this month after finishing the 2020-21 season 21–51. 

