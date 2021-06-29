Hawks' Trae Young Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Bucks

Sports Illustrated home
Trae Young Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Bucks With Bone Bruise in Right Foot

The Hawks will be without guard Trae Young when Atlanta faces Milwaukee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the team announced Tuesday. Young is sidelined with a deep bone bruise in his right foot.

With less than a minute to go in the third quarter of Game 3, Young stepped on the foot of an official and went to the locker room shortly thereafter. 

Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play. However, he lacked mobility and was in a significant degree of pain, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Hawks star will continue his rehab process and aims to return to the court for Game 5. In three games against the Bucks, Young has averaged 32.7 points and six assists. 

The Bucks lead the series against the Hawks 2-1 and will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in Young's absence.

