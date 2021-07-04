Here's the Schedule for the 2021 NBA Finals

The stage is set: the Bucks and Suns will battle for the 2021 NBA Finals.

Milwaukee clinched its spot in the Finals by beating the Hawks, 118-107, despite the absence of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second straight game. The Bucks once again got strong play from Khris Middleton, who scored 32 points with seven assists.

The Bucks are in the Finals for the first time since 1974, and haven't won it all since 1971 in what was the franchise's third season of existence. The Suns have never won a championship, and will be making their third all-time Finals appearance. No player on either team has ever won an NBA championship before.

Phoenix holds home court advantage, with the series tipping off on Tuesday. See the full schedule below:

Game 1: Tuesday, July 6 - Bucks @ Suns, 9 p.m. ET | ABC

Game 2: Thursday, July 8 - Bucks @ Suns, 9 p.m. ET | ABC

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 - Suns @ Bucks, 8 p.m. ET | ABC

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 - Suns @ Bucks, 9 p.m. ET | ABC

Game 5: Saturday, July 17 - Bucks @ Suns, 9 p.m. ET | ABC (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, July 20 - Suns @ Bucks, TBD | ABC (if necessary)

Game 7: Thursday, July 22 - Bucks @ Suns, TBD | ABC (if necessary)

