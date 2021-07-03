Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Clippers' Patrick Beverley Suspended One Game for Shoving Chris Paul

Beverley's suspension will be served during the first regular-season game he is eligible to play in the 2021-22 season.
The NBA suspended Clippers guard Patrick Beverley for one game without pay for an unsportsmanlike act during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. 

Heading into a timeout with 5:49 left to play, Beverley shoved Paul in the back, causing Paul to fall to the ground. Beverley was assessed a technical foul and was ejected from the game. 

Beverley's suspension will be served during the first regular-season game he is eligible to play in the 2021-22 season.

On Thursday, Beverley apologized for shoving Paul in the back.

"@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck," Beverley tweeted.

Chris Paul Led Phoenix to the NBA Finals on His Own Terms

Beverley finished the game with 11 points and three assists, as the Suns went on to win 130-103. In the WCF, Beverley averaged 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. 

