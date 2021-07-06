Giannis Upgraded to Questionable for Game 1 Against Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night against the Suns, per the Bucks' injury report. He was initially ruled doubtful Monday with a knee injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference finals against the Hawks.

Antetokounmpo has continued with constant treatment on his knee hopes to be cleared for Game 1. He is expected to be a game-time decision, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two-time MVP hasn't played in a game since June 29 for Game 4 against Atlanta when he landed awkwardly after a block attempt and hyperextended his left knee. It was later revealed that there was no structural damage, but a timetable for his return was never announced.

"I mean, [Giannis] and the sports performance team, they have been together a long time. It's special to watch their relationship," coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters Monday. "It's special to watch the communication, the trust that he has. You have to listen to the player and then you have to listen to the sports performance group, and at some point [general manager] Jon Horst and myself are part of the conversations, but it's just a day-to-day thing."

During this postseason run, Antetokounmpo leads the team in points (28.2) and rebounds (12.7) per game. He was also named All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team after another stellar regular season.

Antetokounmpo has never appeared in the Finals before, and this is the first time Milwaukee has made it to the Finals since 1974.

Game 1 is scheduled for tip-off at 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix on ABC.

