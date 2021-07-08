Harden Detained, Not Arrested, in Paris Alongside Lil Baby

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

James Harden Detained, Not Arrested, in Paris Alongside Rapper Lil Baby

Author:
Publish date:

Nets star James Harden was detained by French police Thursday afternoon alongside rapper Lil Baby.

Harden and Lil Baby were searched by police on Avenue Montaigne after police smelled marijuana in their car, per ESPN. Lil Baby was reportedly arrested and taken to a Paris police station, while Harden was free to go after his brief interaction with the police. Harden can be seen on video cooperating with the authorities, though he said, "I don't understand."

Harden is in Paris for Fashion Week and has spent much of his time with Lil Baby and Kanye West.

Harden's 2020–21 season ended on June 19 as the Bucks beat the Nets in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Harden averaged 24.6 points and 10.9 assists with Brooklyn this year after getting traded in January. The '17–18 MVP previously logged nine seasons with the Rockets, earning seven All-NBA selections. 

More NBA Coverage:

The Finals Are Mind-Boggling. And Awesome.
The Bucks Have No Easy Answer for Chris Paul
• Suns' Synergy in Its Starting Unit Propels Finals Run

YOU MAY LIKE

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone
Soccer

Simeone Extends Atlético Madrid Contract Through 2024

Diego Simeone will be staying right where he is after leading Atlético Madrid to another Spanish league title.

Attorney Michael Avenatti leaves court and addresses the media on May 30, 2018 in a case brought by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, to limit prosecutors' review of documents seized from his home and office
Play
College Basketball

Avenatti Sentenced to 30 Months in Nike Extortion Case

Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame as Stormy Daniels's former attorney, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25M from Nike.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden
NBA

Harden Detained, Not Arrested, in Paris Alongside Lil Baby

The Nets star and the rapper were stopped on Thursday after police reportedly smelled marijuana in a car.

Ring of Honor champion Rush poses with his title
Wrestling

Q&A: ROH Champ Rush Ready to Defend His Title

If Rush is after to defeat Bandido at Ring of Honor’s “Best in the World,” his championship reign will stretch beyond 500 days.

Jose Mourinho is Roma's new coach
Soccer

Mourinho His Quintessential Self at Roma Introduction

"What for me is a disaster, for others is something fantastic." José Mourinho defended his recent run of results at Man United and Tottenham before taking charge at Roma.

Boxers Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury
Play
Boxing

Report: Upcoming Fury-Wilder Fight in Jeopardy After COVID-19 Outbreak

A reported outbreak in Tyson Fury's camp is putting his July 24 championship fight against Deontay Wilder in jeopardy.

ESPN's Maria Taylor
NBA

ESPN's Maria Taylor on Recent Controversy: 'Remember to Lift as You Climb'

She took to social media Wednesday and appeared to address the recent news surrounding herself and ESPN colleague Rachel Nichols.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass
Play
Fantasy

2021 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the Seattle Seahawks by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs.