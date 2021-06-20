Bucks Defeat Nets in Game 7 Overtime Instant Classic

Sports Illustrated home
Bucks Advance to Eastern Conference Finals in Epic Game 7 Over Nets

Author:
Publish date:

Game of the year.

The Bucks are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals after a Game 7 win for the ages over the Nets in overtime, 115–111.

After 48 minutes of action-packed dramatic play, Nets star Kevin Durant sent the game to overtime on an absurd fadeaway jumper with a foot on the three-point line to tie the game at 109, leaving one second on the clock.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't answer and the game went to overtime, where the Bucks barely came away with the win. For Brooklyn's last shot of the game, a gassed Durant tried a near carbon copy of the shot that sent the game to OT, but that time it touched nothing but air.

Kevin Durant nearly matched his historic 49-point performance in Game 5 when the Nets needed him the most, but it wasn't enough.  

Durant, who played all 53 minutes, led Brooklyn with 48 points and had nine rebounds and six assists. His 48 points were the most points scored in a Game 7 in NBA history and he is now the all-time scoring leader in Game 7 history. 

Durant's 299 minutes this series is the most in any postseason series since he clocked 324 minutes in a 2014 series against the Grizzlies. That series featured four overtimes. 

Antetokounmpo finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in his 50 minutes of action to carry his team to the finish line. The next scorer behind him was Khris Middleton with 23 points. 

The Bucks will play the winner of the Hawks-76ers Game 7 Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

