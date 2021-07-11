Report: Magic Hire Jamahl Mosley as New Head Coach

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Magic Hire Mavs Assistant Jamahl Mosley as New Head Coach

The Magic are hiring Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley as their next head coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Mosley will replace Steve Clifford, who parted ways with Orlando on June 5.

The 42-year-old Mosley has been with the Mavericks for the past seven seasons, and most recently served as Dallas's associate head coach under Rick Carlisle. Prior to his time with the Mavericks, Mosley was an assistant in Denver (2005-2010) and in Cleveland (2010-2014).

Mosley played collegiately at Colorado, where he scored 1,000 career points, before a brief international playing career.

In taking the Orlando job, he is inheriting a franchise in the midst of a rebuild. The Magic went 21–51 last season, finishing with the league's third-worst record. 

They have two lottery picks later this July, including the fifth pick, and have a number of former first-round picks on their roster, including Cole Anthony, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. 

The Magic are also expected to have Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac back next season after each former lottery pick suffered a season-ending injury in January. 

