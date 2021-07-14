Sports Illustrated home
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Undergoes Surgery to Repair Right ACL

Author:
Publish date:

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partial tear in his right anterior cruciate ligament, the team announced on Tuesday.

However, there is no timetable for Leonard's return. 

Leonard sprained his right knee in Game 4 win of the Western Conference semifinals against Utah when he collided with Jazz forward Joe Ingles.

Leonard played in 52 of 72 games in the regular season, averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. In 11 playoffs games, Leonard averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 39.3 minutes per game.

The Suns defeated the Clippers 4-2 in the 2021 Western Conference Finals.

More NBA Coverage:

