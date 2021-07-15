Team USA to Replace Bradley Beal in Tokyo Olympics

Wizards guard Bradley Beal will not play in the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA, USA Basketball announced Tuesday.

Beal was placed in Team USA's health and safety protocols Wednesday. It has not been publicly confirmed whether he has tested positive for COVID-19.

But he will remain in protocols, per USA Basketball.

A replacement for Beal has not yet been named.

Beal averaged 31.3 points per game this season with the Wizards and was set to make his Olympic debut this summer.

News of Beal's potential replacement comes as Pistons forward Jerami Grant, who was also one of the 12 players selected to represent the U.S. in men's basketball at the Tokyo Olympics, has also entered Team USA's health and safety protocols, per USA Basketball.

As of Thursday afternoon, Grant has not tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Athletic. USA Basketball said Grant was placed under the protocols "out of an abundance of caution."

It is unclear whether Grant will be allowed to participate in the Olympics.

A number of other players at the Team USA camp have been impacted by the protocols. On July 8, Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington were all sent home, and out of Team USA's training camp, due to COVID-19 protocols, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. All three were on the Team USA's scout team, which is helping in preparation for the Olympics.

The U.S. team has been training in Las Vegas in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics. Both Beal and Grant have participated in the team's three exhibition games to this point—a win over Argentina on Tuesday and losses to Nigeria and Australia earlier in the week.

The team has two more exhibition games—against Australia on July 16 and Spain on July 18—before beginning Olympic action on July 25.

