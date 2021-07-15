Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Bradley Beal Enters Health, Safety Protocols at Team USA Camp

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered the health and safety protocols at Team USA Camp, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon

With Beal in protocols, his return to play status is up in the air. The three-time NBA All-Star is one of 12 NBA players playing with Team USA. In the United States 108-80 exhibition win over Argentina on Tuesday, Beal and Durant led the way with 17 points respectively. 

Before Tuesday' win, Team USA dropped its first two exhibition games against Australia and Nigeria. The team has two more exhibition games—against Australia on July 16 and Spain on July 18—before starting the Tokyo Olympics schedule on July 25 against France. 

During the regular season, Beal averaged 31.3 points per game and led the Wizards to the NBA playoffs. The Summer Olympics is set to begin on Friday, July 23 and will end on Aug. 8. 

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

_X163688_TK1_2020
MLB

Sports Illustrated's Best Photos from 2021 All-Star Game

Re-live the 2021 MLB All-Star Game with Sports Illustrated's best photos from the Midsummer Classic.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

GettyImages-1233965096
Olympics

Report: Bradley Beal Enters Health, Safety Protocols

With Beal in protocols, his return to play status is up in the air.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

brent-venables-clemson
Play
College Football

Clemson Makes DC Venables Highest-Paid Assistant

Venables earned a $2.5 million contract extension per year through 2026.

Nneka Ogwumike playing for Team USA
Play
Olympics

Report: FIBA Denied Nneka's Petition to Play for Nigeria

FIBA reportedly denied Nneka Ogwumike's petition to play for Nigeria in the Tokyo Olympics because of her "substantial involvement" with Team USA.

Jun 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (top) looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
MLB

Report: Bauer's Leave Extended Past July 23 Court Date

The Dodgers pitcher's leave was reportedly extended again by MLB Wednesday as police and the league continue to investigate sexual assault allegations.

adam eaton
MLB

Angels Sign OF Adam Eaton Following White Sox Release

Eaton, 32, was released by the White Sox Monday after struggling offensively. He could start for the Angels as the team awaits Mike Trout's return.